Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.67

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 1127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.