Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $69.87. Approximately 913,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 866,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.