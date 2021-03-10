Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Update

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 694.4% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Artificial Life stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,374. Artificial Life has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

