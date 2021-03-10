Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. 3,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Arvinas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

