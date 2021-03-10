Arweave Price Hits $14.38 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $480.20 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $14.38 or 0.00025332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00729333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

