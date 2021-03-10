Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.27–0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5-70.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.57 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 1,569,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,153. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

