Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.27)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5-$70.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.34 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

