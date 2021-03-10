Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

