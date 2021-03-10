Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.17 and last traded at $186.47. 196,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 209,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

