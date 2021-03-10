Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.17 and last traded at $186.47. 196,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 209,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.72.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70.
In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
