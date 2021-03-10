Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), but opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,950,353 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.39. The stock has a market cap of £12.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider James Parsons bought 84,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,063.64 ($6,615.68).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

