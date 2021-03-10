Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 11th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ASTI remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 190,513,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,799,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
