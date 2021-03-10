Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 11th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASTI remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 190,513,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,799,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.