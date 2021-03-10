Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Robert G. Haiman Sells 21,250 Shares

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $167,025.00.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Ashford Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

