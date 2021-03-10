ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

