ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €433.92 ($510.49).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About ASML

