Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Aspen Technology worth $55,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

