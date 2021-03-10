Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Up 7.7%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 464,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 845,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.