Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Up 7.7%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 464,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 845,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 250,929 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

