AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus Sells 9,923 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 91,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,223.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

