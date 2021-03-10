Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Associated Capital Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

AC opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $820.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.