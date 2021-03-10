Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.55

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.55 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 4779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.