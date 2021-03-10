Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 298,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 305,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Astronics by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

