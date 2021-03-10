At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.99

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 14451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.