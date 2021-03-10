Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.31% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $126,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

