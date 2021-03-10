AtheroNova Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHROQ) Short Interest Update

AtheroNova Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHROQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHROQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 80,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,956. AtheroNova has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About AtheroNova

AtheroNova Inc, a development stage company, is engaged in the research, development, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical preparations and pharmaceutical intellectual property. The company develops intellectual property that uses certain pharmacological compounds for the treatment of atherosclerosis, which is the primary cause of various cardiovascular diseases.

