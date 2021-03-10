Athira Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lock-Up Period To End on March 17th

Athira Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Athira Pharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Athira Pharma’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,499,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $28,089,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 797,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

