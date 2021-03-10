Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.24

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 1846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $521.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

