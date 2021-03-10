Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $61,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

