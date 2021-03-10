Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 31763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

