Atlas Protocol Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $453,245.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

