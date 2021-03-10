Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

