Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATO. Bank of America lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.