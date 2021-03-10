Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

NYSE:ATO opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,048,000 after buying an additional 2,251,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,741,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 159,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,274,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,294,000 after purchasing an additional 150,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

