ATN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $460,685.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. ATN has a market cap of $753,352.46 and $460,685.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

