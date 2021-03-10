ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.43

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.43 and traded as high as C$28.08. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$27.98, with a volume of 118,918 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATA shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total value of C$763,567.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

