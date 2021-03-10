AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.