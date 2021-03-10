Attila Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Attila has a market cap of $79.86 million and $194,862.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

Attila (ATT) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

