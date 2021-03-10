Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.