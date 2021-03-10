Auctus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,954.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $7,954.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.
Auctus Profile
Auctus Token Trading
