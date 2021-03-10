Auctus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,954.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $7,954.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,603,360 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

