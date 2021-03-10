Audius Price Up 100.3% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $118.14 million and approximately $27.16 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 100.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.