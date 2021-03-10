Augur Hits One Day Volume of $50.39 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $361.82 million and approximately $50.39 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $32.89 or 0.00058747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00730617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.