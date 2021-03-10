Augur Reaches Market Cap of $361.18 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Augur has a market capitalization of $361.18 million and approximately $51.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for about $32.83 or 0.00059686 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

REP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

