Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.71. Auris Medical shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 35,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

