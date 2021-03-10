Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 11,844,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 28,082,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

