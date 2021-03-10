Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTVF remained flat at $$12.00 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
