Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTVF remained flat at $$12.00 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.