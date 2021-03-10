Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $184.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.