AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson Sells 22,831 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.14. 1,217,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AutoNation by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 974.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.