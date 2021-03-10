AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AN stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,649. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.