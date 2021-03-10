AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $22.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.25 billion to $23.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders have sold a total of 275,542 shares of company stock worth $21,478,875 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.