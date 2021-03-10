Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $413.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

