Avalanche Price Reaches $32.64 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $32.64 or 0.00060455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00511833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00517335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $273.42 or 0.00506489 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 380,843,295 coins and its circulating supply is 126,677,260 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

