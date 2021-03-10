Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report $142.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $111.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $630.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $771.62 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $590,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,029 shares of company stock worth $15,314,725 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.85. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

